Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas-Arlington beats South Alabama 75-57

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) —

Texas-Arlington hit a season-high 15 3-pointers and defeated South Alabama 75-57 on Thursday night. Brian Warren led the Mavericks with four 3-pointers. Edric Dennis added four 3-pointers.

Warren also had 18 points for the Mavericks, while Dennis added 15 points and six rebounds.

Jabari Narcis had 11 points and four blocks for Texas-Arlington (14-15, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference).

Josh Ajayi had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (13-15, 6-9). Trhae Mitchell added 17 points.

Texas-Arlington matches up against Troy on the road on Saturday. South Alabama takes on Texas State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

9:23 pm
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61
Sports

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Scroll to top
Skip to content