Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Carolina G Lawson out 2 games with ankle sprain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Add South Carolina’s second leading scorer, A.J. Lawson, to those sidelined for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin said Lawson will miss at least the next two games with a low left ankle sprain. The 6-foot-6 freshman guard hurt himself on a drive to the basket in the second half of the Gamecocks’ 68-62 loss to Alabama on Tuesday.

Lawson appeared to stumble off a defender’s foot and landed by the seats near the basket. He was helped up but could not put pressure on his left leg and hopped into the locker room.

Lawson, who has started all 28 games this season and is averaging 13.9 points a game, is expected to have the injury re-examined Monday.

The Gamecocks (14-14, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) have been without injured starters T.J. Moss and Justin Minaya this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

1:12 am
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Sports

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Scroll to top
Skip to content