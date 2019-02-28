Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Simpson leads South Dakota over North Dakota St. 75-65

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Triston Simpson had 20 points as South Dakota defeated North Dakota State 75-65 on Thursday night.

Tyler Peterson had 15 points for South Dakota (12-16, 6-9 Summit League). Stanley Umude added 13 points. Brandon Armstrong had 12 points for the home team.

Tyson Ward tied a career high with 28 points and had six rebounds for the Bison (14-15, 8-7). Vinnie Shahid added 10 points. Jared Samuelson had six rebounds.

The Coyotes evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 71-65 on Dec. 29. South Dakota finishes out the regular season against North Dakota at home on Saturday. North Dakota State finishes out the regular season against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

