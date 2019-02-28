Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Seales leads North Dakota over Purdue Fort Wayne 88-82

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Cortez Seales had a career-high 32 points as North Dakota got past Purdue Fort Wayne 88-82 on Thursday night.

John Konchar had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (17-13, 9-6 Summit League). Jarred Godfrey added 12 points. Matt Weir had 12 points.

The Fighting Hawks leveled the season series against the Mastodons with the win. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated North Dakota 84-73 on Dec. 29. North Dakota (12-16, 6-9) finishes out the regular season against South Dakota on the road on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne finishes out the regular season against North Dakota State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

