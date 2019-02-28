Olympic sports urged to be less entitled, more business-like

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic sports bodies have been urged to act less entitled and more business-like when working with athletes and independent promoters.

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations umbrella group says “a protectionist approach is not going to cut it” in future.

The ASOIF’s analysis of challenges facing members was published after some Olympic swimmers filed an antitrust suit in California against their governing body FINA.

The report says some sports bodies “struggled to drive an appropriate share of revenue and profile to their top athletes,” and need “a more proactive, creative, commercially driven and collaborative mindset.”

It suggests that since athletes now have greater influence through social media they “will need to be offered greater incentives to compete in established events.”

Citing the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson golf match last November, the report foresees more athletes acting like rights holders to organize their own events.

___

