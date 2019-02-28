McCowan has 25 points, No. 5 Mississippi State beats LSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and No. 5 Mississippi State cruised to a 76-56 victory over LSU on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 McCowan was spectacular on her senior night, shooting 10 of 12 from the field. She also added three assists, two blocks and thrilled the crowd when she stole an LSU pass, led the fast break and scored on a layup before breaking into a broad grin.

Mississippi State (26-2, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a share of the regular-season title and can win the league outright with a victory at South Carolina on Sunday. The Bulldogs are 30-1 over the past two seasons in regular-season SEC games.

Jailin Cherry led LSU (16-11, 7-8) with 17 points. The Tigers have lost two straight.

LSU was hurt by 28 turnovers that led to 29 points for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State struggled with foul trouble in the first half, but still was able to push out to a 36-26 halftime advantage. McCowan had 17 points and nine rebounds while playing all 20 minutes, providing a steady influence while others shuttled in and out of the game.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers had some good moments in the first half, but slowly fell behind and could never mount a serious charge in the second half. LSU has a very important game for its NCAA Tournament hopes when it hosts Auburn on Sunday in the regular season finale.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs won their fourth straight to set up a clash against rival South Carolina on Sunday. McCowan played great and Mississippi State got some good production from the bench, which had to play more than usual because of the early foul trouble.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host Auburn on Sunday.

Mississippi State: At South Carolina on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25