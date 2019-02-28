Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Marshall scores 31 to lift Xavier over St. John’s 84-73

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) — Naji Marshall had a career-high 31 points as Xavier got past St. John’s 84-73 on Thursday night.

Marshall hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Quentin Goodin had 13 points for Xavier (16-13, 8-8 Big East Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Zach Hankins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tyrique Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

LJ Figueroa had 23 points for the Red Storm (20-9, 8-8). Shamorie Ponds added 13 points and six assists. Marvin Clark II had 11 points.

Xavier plays Butler on the road on Tuesday. St. John’s takes on DePaul on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

1:12 am
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Sports

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Scroll to top
Skip to content