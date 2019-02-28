Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LMU erases 20 point deficit, tops Santa Clara 72-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Santa Clara 72-70 on Thursday night.

The Lions (19-10, 7-8 West Coast Conference) closed the game on a 7-0 run, all from the foul line, over the final 2:06. Bateman was 5 of 6 and Eli Scott hit a pair.

Santa Clara (15-15, 7-8), which led 51-31 when Tahj Eaddy opened the second half with a 3-pointer, missed its last four shots with two turnovers and was just 1 of its last 12 in the final 10½ minutes with six turnovers.

LMU won despite missing its last eight shots. The Lions were 17 of 21 from the foul line in the second half and 30 of 36 for the game. Santa Clara was 21 of 22 but just 6 of 7 in the second half.

Zafir Williams added 10 points for the Lions, who won the first game 69-61.

Eaddy had 28 points and Josip Vrankic 22 for the Broncos.

Associated Press

Mitchell, Korver lead Jazz to 111-104 win over Nuggets

Mitchell, Korver lead Jazz to 111-104 win over Nuggets

11:22 pm
Former CSU-Pueblo running back Bernard McDondle chasing NFL Dream

Former CSU-Pueblo running back Bernard McDondle chasing NFL Dream

10:52 pm
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
