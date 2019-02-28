Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lakers’ Lonzo Ball out at least 1 more week with ankle woes

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball needs at least one more week to recover from his bone bruise and sprained ankle.

The Lakers’ medical staff evaluated the point guard Thursday.

Ball has missed 14 consecutive games since Jan. 19, when he sprained his left ankle in a collision with Houston’s James Harden. The Lakers projected Ball would miss four to six weeks, and he will pass six weeks this weekend.

The Lakers plan to re-evaluate Ball in one week, the team says. They are 5-9 in his absence.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds while playing strong defense in his second NBA season.

Rajon Rondo returned to the Lakers’ starting lineup Wednesday in their 125-119 victory over New Orleans.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

9:23 pm
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61
Sports

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Scroll to top
Skip to content