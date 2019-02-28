Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Knight’s last-second block secures William & Mary’s victory

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nathan Knight split a pair of free throws and then blocked a shot on the other end in the waning seconds to secure William & Mary’s 67-65 victory over Towson on Thursday night.

Towson’s Tobias Howard had a chance to win it, but missed a 3-point attempt with one second remaining.

Knight, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds, made the first of two free throws for a 67-65 lead with 12 seconds remaining. Brian Fobbs drove for a layup after Knight missed the second, but Knight hustled down the floor to block the attempt with four seconds left.

William & Mary (13-16, 9-8 Colonial Athletic Association) secured a first-round bye in the conference tournament with the win.

Justin Pierce had 17 points and eight rebounds and Chase Audige added 15 for the Tribe.

Fobbs led Towson (10-20, 6-11) with 22 points.

Associated Press

