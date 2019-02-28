Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kelsey Griffin, out of WNBA for 5 years, on Lynx camp roster

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx have signed forward Kelsey Griffin to their training camp roster, the third pick in the 2010 draft who has not played in the WNBA in five years.

Griffin, an All-American at Nebraska, was traded by the Lynx to Connecticut on draft day. She played five seasons for the Sun until being cut in 2015 after hip surgery.

She has since become a citizen of Australia, recently winning the regular-season and finals MVP awards of the country’s national league. Griffin’s attempt to rejoin the Sun last year was waylaid by injury.

The Lynx also announced Thursday they re-signed reserve forward Erlana Larkins. In addition to Griffin, the Lynx have added three other forwards this month: Karima Christmas-Kelly, Damiris Dantas and Jillian Alleyne.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

1:12 am
Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2

Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2

11:03 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Sports

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2
Sports

Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content