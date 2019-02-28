Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 64 to take Honda Classic lead

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of The Honda Classic.

Zach Johnson, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover and Ben Silverman were tied for second. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia were in a large group at 67, and defending champion Justin Thomas shot 68.

Also at 68 was Sam Saunders, the grandson of golf great Arnold Palmer. Saunders birdied all three holes in the famed “Bear Trap” stretch at PGA National, the run of holes 15 through 17 where a par 4 is sandwiched by a pair of par 3s that can be treacherous even without much wind.

Associated Press

