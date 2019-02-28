Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jason Witten rejoining Cowboys after year as broadcaster

Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst.

The 36-year-old Witten says the “fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong.” The Cowboys announced Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end had agreed to a one-year contract.

When he retired last May to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten shared the club record with three others at 15 seasons with Dallas. Now he’s poised to add that franchise mark to the list of records he already has in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Demaryius Thomas arrested, accused of vehicular assault

Demaryius Thomas arrested, accused of vehicular assault

10:56 am
Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

1:12 am
Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2

Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2

11:03 pm
Demaryius Thomas arrested, accused of vehicular assault
Sports

Demaryius Thomas arrested, accused of vehicular assault

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Sports

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2
Sports

Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content