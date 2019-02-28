Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia Tech’s Joseph says no reason given for suspension

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph says the coach hasn’t been told why she has been suspended and is left to assume the action is retaliation for her concerns about gender equity matters.

Joseph’s lawyer, Lisa Banks, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that Georgia Tech “failed to provide any explanation” for the suspension.

Georgia Tech announced Wednesday that Joseph was placed on leave due to a “pending personnel matter.”

Joseph is in her 16th season at the school.

Banks said this may be “most serious action in a string of ongoing retaliation” Joseph has suffered “for raising concerns about gender equity issues in the athletic department.”

Georgia Tech spokesman Mike Flynn says the school doesn’t comment on pending personnel matters. Assistant coach Mark Simons is expected to serve as acting coach for Georgia Tech (17-10, 7-7 in Atlantic Coast Conference) in Thursday night’s game at No. 15 Miami (23-6, 11-3).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

