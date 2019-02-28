Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FIFA bans Mozambique official for 15 years for taking bribes

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says its ethics judges banned a soccer official from Mozambique for 15 years in a bribery case.

Sidio Jose Mugadza, who is currently media spokesman for the Mozambican Football Association, is the third African official banned this week for takings bribes.

Life bans were imposed on a referee from Tanzania and an official from Zambia for taking bribes linked to match-fixing.

FIFA says Mugadza was also fined 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,000).

Details of the case were not specified, though Mugadza was prosecuted using the FIFA code of ethics in force from 2009-12.

