Feds seek multiyear sentences in college basketball case

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending multiyear prison sentences for three men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school.

Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York recommended a sentence of 46 to 57 months for Gatto and 30 to 37 months in prison for Code and Dawkins. They are scheduled to be sentenced next week.

The schools submitted victim impact statements seeking restitutions from those convicted. Kansas asked for more than $1.1 million.

Associated Press

