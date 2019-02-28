Fairfield looks to sweep Marist

Marist (12-16, 7-9) vs. Fairfield (8-20, 5-11)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield goes for the season sweep over Marist after winning the previous matchup in Poughkeepsie. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Stags shot 45.5 percent from the field while holding Marist to just 41.2 percent en route to a five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Parker, Ryan Funk, Isaiah Lamb, Aleksandar Dozic and David Knudsen have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Parker has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Marist field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Marist’s Funk has attempted 182 3-pointers and connected on 39.6 percent of them, and is 19 of 37 over his past five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Stags have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Fairfield has an assist on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three games while Marist has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Marist’s offense has turned the ball over 12.2 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.8 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com