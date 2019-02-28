ETSU looks to extend streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (7-23, 4-13) vs. East Tennessee State (22-8, 12-5)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last seven wins against the Catamounts, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 16 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 67-61 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: East Tennessee State’s Jeromy Rodriguez has averaged 11.7 points and 11.2 rebounds while Bo Hodges has put up 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Carlos Dotson has averaged 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while Onno Steger has put up 11.5 points and five rebounds.

TOUGH TO DENY DOTSON: Across 29 appearances this season, Western Carolina’s Dotson has shot 60.8 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: East Tennessee State is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 22-2 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Western Carolina has lost its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 84.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com