Devils’ Taylor Hall has knee surgery; rest of season unclear

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NHL MVP Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils has had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The team is not saying whether the left wing will play again this season.

The Devils said Thursday the operation this week was successful. He will begin rehab immediately and be evaluated regularly.

The Devils have 18 games left and are almost certain to miss to the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Hall has not played since Dec. 23, missing the last 29 games with what the team called a lower-body injury. During his time out, the Devils have released almost no information on his injury.

Associated Press

3:28 pm
9:17 am
