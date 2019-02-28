Charleston looks to sweep UNCW

UNC Wilmington (9-21, 5-12) vs. College of Charleston (22-8, 11-6)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston goes for the season sweep over UNC Wilmington after winning the previous matchup in Wilmington. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 29, when the Cougars created 14 UNC Wilmington turnovers and their offense turned the ball over just seven times en route to a 73-66 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller has averaged 22.3 points and 4.1 assists while Jarrell Brantley has put up 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Devontae Cacok has averaged 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds while Jeantal Cylla has put up 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kai Toews has accounted for 53 percent of all UNC Wilmington field goals over the last five games. Toews has 24 field goals and 45 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: UNC Wilmington has lost its last six road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 78.2 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 38 of 93 field goals (40.9 percent) across its past three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the country. The UNC Wilmington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 348th among Division I teams).

