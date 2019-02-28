Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Army

Army (13-17, 8-9) vs. Bucknell (18-11, 12-5)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Army. In its last 10 wins against the Black Knights, Bucknell has won by an average of 12 points. Army’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2014, a 72-71 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Black Knights are led by the junior duo of Matt Wilson and Tommy Funk. Wilson is averaging 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while Funk is putting up 12.4 points and 6.1 assists per game. The Bison have been led by seniors Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie, who have combined to score 32.7 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Funk has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Bucknell’s Mackenzie has attempted 185 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 12 of 27 over his past five games.

TWO STREAKS: Army has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 74.6 points during those contests. Bucknell has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 67.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

