Bogdanovic has season-high 35 points, Pacers top Wolves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 35 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame Karl-Anthony Towns’ big night for Minnesota to beat the Timberwolves 122-115 on Thursday.

Towns had 42 points and 17 rebounds, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first quarter.

With the game tied at 107 with less than four minutes remaining, Bogdanovic drove for the go-ahead layup. Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins then missed two free throws on the next possession, and Bogdanovic hit a wide-open 3-pointer. The Pacers closed with a 15-8 run, with Bogdanovic scoring 11 points.

TJ Leaf added a career-high 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers overcame an early 12-point deficit and led 64-60 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns had his 52nd 30-plus point game and the 15th of the season. He has had 30 or more in three straight games. … Minnesota is 4-23 when trailing after three quarters, and 41-12 when leading or tied after three.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle), and Tyreke Evans (food poisoning) sat out. … Indiana is 9-3 on the second night of a back-to-back and 7-0 when the second game is at home. … Myles Turner has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last eight games.

NEXT UP

Timberwolves: At Washington on Sunday night.

Pacers: Hosts Orlando on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

1:12 am
