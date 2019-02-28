Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blanca Jarrin, wife of Hall of Fame broadcaster, dies at 85

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Blanca Jarrin, wife of Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, has died. She was 85.

The Dodgers say she had a heart attack Thursday while the family was visiting Flagstaff, Arizona. Jaime Jarrin has been at the team’s spring training camp in Glendale, Arizona.

The couple from San Marino, California, was married for 65 years.

Besides her husband, Blanca is survived by sons Jorge and Mauricio; daughter-in-law Maggie; sisters Lydia Mora, Alicia Mora and Raquel Ingles; and three grandchildren. Jorge Jarrin calls games alongside his father.

Services were pending.

