Battle, Syracuse visit Wake Forest

Syracuse (18-10, 9-6) vs. Wake Forest (11-16, 4-11)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Tyus Battle and Syracuse will take on Brandon Childress and Wake Forest. Battle has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Childress is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Battle and Oshae Brissett have led the Orange. Battle has averaged 17.6 points while Brissett has recorded 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Childress and Jaylen Hoard, who have combined to score 28.8 points per outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Childress has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. Childress has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Wake Forest is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 63 or fewer points, and 6-16 when opponents exceed 63 points. Syracuse is 14-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 4-10 on the year when teams score any more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Syracuse defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.4 percent, the 14th-best mark in the country. Wake Forest has allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field through 27 games (ranked 305th).

