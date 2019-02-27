Update on the latest sports

BOEHEIM-FATAL ACCIDENT

Funeral donated for man killed in Boeheim crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The funeral for a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim is being held at no cost to the family.

Manager Jan Maloff of A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Homes says businesses have donated the funeral, cremation and flowers for 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez.

Services will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Syracuse and be open to the public.

Police say Boeheim struck Jimenez with his car Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Jimenez was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Another man suffered minor injuries.

Boeheim previously said he and his wife, Juli, “extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family.”

SKI-STUHEC-INJURY

Downhill world champion Stuhec opts to avoid knee surgery

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec says she will try to return next season from a left knee injury without surgery.

Stuhec crashed into the safety nets at a World Cup downhill on Saturday in Crans-Montana, though she got up and skied down to the finish area.

The Slovenian racer says in an Instagram post the “outcome is not that bad as first thought.” She says she tore the posterior cruciate ligament “but I can make it without surgery.”

On Wednesday, Stuhec posted a photo on Twitter exercising her left leg despite a knee brace.

Stuhec retained her world title this month in Are, Sweden, after missing the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in her left knee.

FIGURE SKATING-WORLDS-MEDVEDEVA

Medvedeva back in Russian team for figure skating worlds

MOSCOW (AP) — Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva has returned to the Russian national team ahead of next month’s world championships.

The Olympic silver medalist has struggled in her first season since moving to Canada to train, finishing third and fourth at two Grand Prix events and seventh at the Russian nationals in December.

However, Medvedeva recovered to win a Russian event last week widely considered to be an unofficial skate-off for Russia’s third world championship slot alongside Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova and European champion Sofia Samodurova.

The reserves are former world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who started the season strongly but was then hospitalized with pneumonia, and Stanislava Konstantinova, fourth at the European championships last month.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-FOX

Dellacamera, Wagner Fox’s lead team for Women’s World Cup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JP Dellacamera and former U.S. midfielder Aly Wagner will be Fox’s lead broadcast team for the Women’s World Cup in France.

The announcement comes 100 days before the tournament opens June 7 with a matchup of France and South Korea. Fox said Wednesday that 22 matches will be broadcast on the main Fox network, 27 on FS1 and three on FS2.

Fox’s Paris studio will be in the Palais Chaillot at the Cafe de l’Homme at the Trocadero, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

This will be the 15th World Cup on television and radio for the 67-year-old Dellacamera, including five women’s tournaments. It’s the third for the 38-year Wagner, including her second women’s tournament.

IOWA-BROADCASTER SUSPENDED

Iowa announcer suspended for ‘King Kong’ comment to return

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, who was suspended last week for likening Maryland’s Bruno Fernando to “King Kong” during a game, will be reinstated after the end of the season.

Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for the Hawkeyes, announced on Wednesday that Dolphin will return to cover Iowa’s spring football practice. Dolphin, who has been with Iowa since 1996, will be the Hawkeyes’ football and men’s basketball announcer again starting next season.

Late in a 66-65 home loss to Maryland, Dolphin said that Fernando, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound African-American who was born in Angola, “was King Kong at the end of the game.”

It was the second suspension for Dolphin this season. He sat out two games after being caught on an open microphone criticizing Iowa guard Maishe Dailey in a win over Pittsburgh in late November.