Steelers hope to see less of Brown if they pull off trade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — If the Pittsburgh Steelers trade star receiver Antonio Brown, they’d prefer to send him to a team they don’t play often.

But general manager Kevin Colbert says that calculation could change depending on the offer.

Colbert made the comments Wednesday during the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Brown’s future has been one of this offseason’s biggest stories ever since he began openly lobbying to find a new team. Some believe the comments have lowered Brown’s trade value.

Colbert disagrees and says the Steelers are prepared to keep Brown if they don’t get equal value in return for one of the league’s top playmakers.

