St. Francis seeks revenge on Bryant

Bryant (10-17, 7-9) vs. St. Francis (NY) (16-13, 8-8)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant goes for the season sweep over St. Francis (NY) after winning the previous matchup in Smithfield. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 3, when the Bulldogs outshot St. Francis (NY) from the field 50 percent to 42.6 percent and made 19 more foul shots en route to a 76-66 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bulldogs have been led by juniors Sabastian Townes and Adam Grant. Townes has averaged 15.6 points and five rebounds while Grant has recorded 15.4 points per game. The Terriers have been led by Jalen Jordan and Glenn Sanabria, who are scoring 15.4 and 12.6 points, respectively.

TERRIFIC TOWNES: Townes has connected on 38.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bryant is 0-16 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Terriers are 5-13 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com