Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spielman: Vikings pick up 2020 option on Zimmer’s contract

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have exercised their option on coach Mike Zimmer’s contract for 2020.

General manager Rick Spielman made the announcement in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine. Zimmer said last month he’d have no problem working in the final year of his deal without an extension in place, but now he’ll have some security.

The Vikings have missed the postseason three out of five times while going 48-34-1, including the playoffs, under Zimmer, with NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017. They went 8-7-1 in 2018 after starting out as one of the Super Bowl favorites, and Zimmer fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo with three games remaining. Kevin Stefanski was promoted to replace DeFilippo, and the Vikings hired former Denver and Houston coach Gary Kubiak as an offensive adviser .

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

10:02 am
Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

4:45 am
Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

4:45 am
Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal
Sports

Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois
Sports

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado
Sports

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content