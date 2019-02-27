Simonds, Ga. State host Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (12-15, 6-8) vs. Georgia State (19-9, 10-5)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ty Cockfield II and Arkansas State will battle D’Marcus Simonds and Georgia State. The senior Cockfield has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 26.8 over his last five games. Simonds, a junior, is averaging 21 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas State’s Cockfield, Grantham Gillard and Tristin Walley have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 85 percent of all Red Wolves scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cockfield has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Cockfield has accounted for 26 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 71.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams. The Panthers have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

