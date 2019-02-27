Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Oakland looks to sweep UIC

Illinois-Chicago (15-14, 9-7) vs. Oakland (13-16, 9-7)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland goes for the season sweep over Illinois-Chicago after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Golden Grizzlies outshot Illinois-Chicago 44.1 percent to 37.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Golden Grizzlies points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TARKUS: Tarkus Ferguson has connected on 36.1 percent of the 238 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-12 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flames. Oakland has 48 assists on 84 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

4:45 am
Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

4:45 am
Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112

Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112

11:34 pm
Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois
Sports

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado
Sports

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112
Sports

Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112

Scroll to top
Skip to content