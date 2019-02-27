Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kepa dropped by Chelsea for Premier League game

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped for the Premier League game against Tottenham, three days after refusing to accept being substituted in the League Cup final.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri chose to play Willy Caballero instead at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Kepa was among the substitutes.

Sarri said he would be sending a message to his squad whatever his selection decision over Kepa, who was fined one week’s wages by the Chelsea board on Monday for his act of insubordination during Sunday’s penalty-shootout loss to Manchester City.

Sarri was furious when Kepa refused to come off, insisting he was fine to continue at Wembley Stadium even though the world’s most expensive goalkeeper seemed to be struggling with an injury late in the game. The Italian coach later called it a misunderstanding.

Associated Press

Associated Press

