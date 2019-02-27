Kennell scores 20 to lead Bradley past Valparaiso 67-42

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Nate Kennell had a season-high 20 points as Bradley rolled past Valparaiso 67-42 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for Bradley (17-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Darrell Brown added 10 points. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had eight rebounds and seven assists for the home team.

The Crusaders’ 26.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Bradley opponent this season.

Valparaiso put up 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Derrik Smits had 12 points for the Crusaders (14-16, 7-10). Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds. John Kiser had seven rebounds.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Bradley 61-50 on Jan. 8. Bradley finishes out the regular season against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso finishes out the regular season against Evansville at home on Saturday.

