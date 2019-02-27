Haddad Maia beats top-seeded Stephens in Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Mexican Open for her first victory in seven career matches against players ranked in the top 10.

The fourth-ranked Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open, was making her first appearance in the hardcourt event since winning the 2016 title.

The 22-year-old Haddad Maia will face Monica Puig or Wang Yafan in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Donna Vekic beat Christina McHale 6-4, 7-5, and seventh-seeded Saisai Zheng topped Timea Babos 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In the men’s event at The Princess Mundo Imperial, top-seeded Rafael Nadal faced Nick Kyrgios in a night match. The second-ranled Nadal is playing his first event since losing the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic. Nadal won in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013.

In the day session, third-seeded John Isner beat fellow American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded John Millman, a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Peter Gojowczyk.

Defending champion Juan Martin del Potro is sidelined by a knee injury. Lesia Tsurenko, the women’s winner the last two years, is skipping the event.