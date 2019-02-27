Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph placed on leave

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph has been placed on leave for what the school says is a “pending personnel matter.”

Georgia Tech spokesman Mike Flynn says the school will not say if the leave is the result of a team-related matter.

Assistant coach Mark Simons will serve as acting coach when the Yellow Jackets play Thursday night at Miami. Georgia Tech fell to 17-10 overall and 7-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Sunday’s 53-45 loss at Virginia.

Joseph is in her 16th season at Georgia Tech, where she is 311-198. She has the most wins in school history and has led the Yellow Jackets to 11 postseason appearances, including the WNIT each of the last four years.

The 49-year-old Joseph was Big Ten player of the year at Purdue in 1992.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

10:02 am
Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

4:45 am
Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

4:45 am
Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal
Sports

Rockies’ Arenado says ‘my heart was here’ after $260M deal

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois
Sports

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado
Sports

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content