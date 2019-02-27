Elon looks to sweep JMU

Elon (9-20, 5-11) vs. James Madison (13-16, 6-10)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison seeks revenge on Elon after dropping the first matchup in Elon. The teams last played each other on Dec. 30, when the Phoenix shot 49 percent from the field while limiting James Madison’s shooters to just 41.1 percent en route to a three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Elon’s Tyler Seibring, Steven Santa Ana and Sheldon Eberhardt have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYLER: Seibring has connected on 39.6 percent of the 164 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: James Madison is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 13-10 when it scores at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: James Madison is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Dukes are 7-16 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CAA teams. The Phoenix have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

