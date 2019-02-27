Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Coyotes sign Garland to 2-year contract extension

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Conor Garland to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Garland started the season with Tucson of the AHL and was called up when a string of injuries hit the Coyotes.

The 22-year-old has made the most of his opportunity, scoring 12 goals with three assists in 36 games. He is third on the team in goals and power-play goals with four.

Garland was a 2019 AHL All-Star after scoring eight goals with 11 assists in 18 games with Tucson.

He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

Rockies' Arenado says 'my heart was here' after $260M deal

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

