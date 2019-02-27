Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cougars add linebackers coach, director of football ops

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State coach Mike Leach has hired Roc Bellantoni as linebackers coach and Dennis Slutak as the director of football operations.

Over a 26-year career, Bellantoni has been a defensive line and linebackers coach. He has also served as a defensive coordinator at three different stops. He recently completed his second season at Buffalo, where he served as defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Slutak spent the past four seasons as the director of football operations at UNLV. He also held the same job at Bowling Green in 2013.

Rockies' Arenado says 'my heart was here' after $260M deal

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

