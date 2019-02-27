Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Connecticut looks to end streak vs Wichita State

Connecticut (13-14, 4-10) vs. Wichita State (13-13, 6-8)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Connecticut’s conference losing streak to six games. Connecticut’s last AAC win came against the East Carolina Pirates 76-52 on Feb. 3. Wichita State lost 88-85 to Memphis on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Markis McDuffie has averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Samajae Haynes-Jones has paired with McDuffie and is accounting for 12.3 points per game. The Huskies are led by Jalen Adams, who is averaging 15.7 points.

ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Connecticut has lost its last seven road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Connecticut is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 75.4 points per game. The Huskies have put up only 63.2 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

4:45 am
Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

4:45 am
Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112

Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112

11:34 pm
Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois
Sports

Denver looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado
Sports

Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112
Sports

Jokic scores 36 points, Denver beats Thunder 121-112

Scroll to top
Skip to content