Barca beats Madrid 3-0 at Bernabeu, reaches Copa final again

MADRID (AP) — With three second-half goals, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey final for the sixth straight time.

Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona advanced 4-1 on aggregate after being held to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou three weeks ago. The Catalan club also benefited from an own goal by Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Barcelona will be trying to win an unprecedented fifth straight Copa title in the May 25 final in Seville. Madrid hasn’t made it to the Copa final since it won its last title in 2014 against Barcelona.

This year’s other finalist will be decided on Thursday, when Valencia hosts Real Betis after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Seville.

It was the second of three matches between the rivals in less than a month, and the first of two consecutive meetings at the Bernabeu. They will also play each other on Saturday in the Spanish league, with Barcelona nine points in front of Real Madrid in the standings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

10:02 am
4:45 am
4:45 am
