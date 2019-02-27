Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
9 people arrested in doping raids in Austria and Germany

SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Austrian authorities say five elite athletes and four others have been arrested in doping raids in the country and neighboring Germany amid the Nordic skiing world championships.

Austria’s Federal Police Office says the raids targeted “a doping network operating worldwide” and focused on Seefeld, where the championships are taking place. Police say two Austrian athletes were arrested along with one competitor from Kazakhstan and two from Estonia.

The athletes weren’t named, but two of those arrested were described as cadets in the Austrian police and part of the country’s national cross-country ski team.

The Austrian authorities said they worked with their German counterparts who searched nine properties and arrested two people described as a “sports doctor” and an “accomplice.”

