Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US among No. 1 seeds for FIBA World Cup in China

The United States will have a No. 1 seed for the FIBA World Cup this summer in China.

FIBA announced the eight top seeds Tuesday, based on the latest world rankings that were updated following the end of qualifying for the World Cup. China got a No. 1 seed as the host nation. The other No. 1 seeds will be Spain, France, Serbia, Argentina, Lithuania and Greece.

Each of those eight nations will lead a four-team pod when the World Cup begins Aug. 31.

The U.S. remains No. 1 in the world rankings, with Spain, France, Serbia, Argentina, Lithuania, Slovenia, Greece, Croatia and Russia rounding out the top 10.

Neither Slovenia nor Croatia qualified for the World Cup. No. 51 Tunisia and No. 64 Ivory Coast were the lowest-ranked nations to earn a spot in the 32-team World Cup field.

The World Cup draw is March 16.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

10:01 am
Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

4:46 am
Denver faces Oklahoma City, seeks 5th straight home win

Denver faces Oklahoma City, seeks 5th straight home win

1:12 am
Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach
Sports

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU
Sports

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Denver faces Oklahoma City, seeks 5th straight home win
Sports

Denver faces Oklahoma City, seeks 5th straight home win

Scroll to top
Skip to content