Update on the latest in sports:

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Duke’s Zion to sit

UNDATED (AP) — Duke is back on the court tonight, having dropped from the top spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Blue Devils are the road to play No. 20 Virginia Tech, and they’ll be doing it without superlative freshman Zion Williamson. He’s out with a knee sprain, suffered in the opening minute of last week’s loss to North Carolina. Williamson planted his foot while dribbling only to have his left shoe tear apart.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Kentucky hosts Arkansas, No. 5 North Carolina is home against Syracuse, No. 13 LSU gets a visit from Texas A&M, and No. 19 Wisconsin is on the road at Indiana. No. 21 Buffalo hosts Akron, while No. 22 Iowa visits Ohio State.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Knicks look start home win streak

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks have not been very good this season, but they return to their home court tonight as winners.

The Knicks snapped their franchise-record losing streak at Madison Square Garden at 18 games by beating the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 on Sunday night

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Teams working in the new guys

UNDATED (AP) — A day after the NHL trade deadline, a number of playoff contenders will be working new acquisitions into their lineups tonight.

Perhaps the biggest catch of the day was Mark Stone. Vegas picked the forward up from Ottawa yesterday, and the Golden Knights will be host the Dallas Stars tonight. Going into the game, Vegas is third in the Pacific Division, while the Stars are fourth in the Central and in the top wild card spot.

Columbus made a flurry of moves at the deadline, and they’ll host Metro Division rival Pittsburgh tonight. The Penguins picked up a pair of defensemen yesterday, looking to bolster a defense corps that’s without three of its top six players. The Blue Jackets’ big get was Ottawa star center Matt Duchene. They also added his linemate Ryan Dzingel, along with goalie Keith Kinkaid from the Devils and tough-guy defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Rangers. Right now, the Pens are on the outside of the playoff chase, but just one point behind third-place Columbus in the Metro.

Other early starts have San Jose at Boston, Washington hosting Ottawa, Los Angeles at Carolina, and Buffalo visiting Philadelphia. Detroit hosts Montreal, the Blues get a visit from the Predators and the Minnesota Wild are in Winnipeg. Florida travels west to visit the Coyotes in Arizona, while Vegas-Dallas is the late start.

NFL-NEWS

Ravens release Crabtree

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Wide receiver Michael Crabtree has been released by the Baltimore Ravens after being signed as a free agent one year ago.

Crabtree caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 after totaling 25 scores in a three-year stint with Oakland. He did, however, have two TD catches in Baltimore’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Ravens are looking to revamp their receiving corps for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it appears the 31-year-old Crabtree does not fit in the mix. After Jackson became the starter, Crabtree had only 11 receptions and one touchdown over the final seven regular season games.

Crabtree broke into the NFL with San Francisco in 2009 and played with the 49ers through 2014 before joining Oakland in 2015. He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 TDs.

SKIING

Bad timing: Women’s WCup downhill result amended 3 days on

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — In ongoing fallout of faulty finish-line timing, a women’s World Cup downhill result has been altered three days later and two podium places changed.

The International Ski Federation says reassessing problems on Saturday with Swiss Timing’s system at Crans-Montana in Switzerland has knocked two Swiss racers off the podium.

The governing body and Swiss Timing “would like to apologize to all competitors, teams, media and Alpine Skiing followers for this unfortunate incident.”

Recalculating manually timed runs by four Swiss skiers has added 0.13 seconds to their times. They had 0.13 deducted on Saturday after each failed to stop the clock crossing the finish line.

It means Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami drop from second and third, respectively, to fourth and sixth.

World Cup downhill standings leader Nicole Schmidhofer rises from fourth to runner-up, and Corinne Suter goes from fourth to third.

Race winner Sofia Goggia was never affected by the timing issue.