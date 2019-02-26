Texas looks to sweep Baylor

Texas (15-12, 7-7) vs. Baylor (18-9, 9-5)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor seeks revenge on Texas after dropping the first matchup in Austin. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 6, when the Longhorns outshot Baylor from the field 55.1 percent to 49.1 percent and made 13 more free throws en route to a 12-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Baylor’s Makai Mason has averaged 15 points while Mario Kegler has put up 10 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Longhorns, Kerwin Roach II has averaged 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Dylan Osetkowski has put up 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jared Butler has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Butler has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Baylor is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Bears are 9-9 when they record more than 10 turnovers. Texas has forced 10.5 turnovers per game in Big 12 play and 10.4 per game over its last five.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Longhorns. Baylor has 34 assists on 70 field goals (48.6 percent) over its past three contests while Texas has assists on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game over their last three games.

