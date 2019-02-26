Texas A&M-CC seeks revenge on ACU

Abilene Christian (21-6, 10-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-16, 6-8)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi seeks revenge on Abilene Christian after dropping the first matchup in Abilene. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi made only two 3-pointers on 10 attempts while the Wildcats hit 12 of 24 from distance en route to the seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Kareem South has averaged 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Emmanuel Toney has put up 7.7 points. For the Wildcats, Jaren Lewis has averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jaylen Franklin has put up 9.4 points and 4.7 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Franklin has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Abilene Christian field goals over the last three games. Franklin has accounted for 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Islanders are 4-16 when scoring any fewer than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 43 percent of them, and is 10 for 33 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 64 points per game to opponents, which is the 21st-best mark in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has averaged just 66.7 points through 27 games (ranked 277th among Division I teams).

