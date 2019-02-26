Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Carolina top tackler TJ Brunson to miss spring ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading tackler T.J. Brunson will miss spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia and damaged knee cartilage.

Coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he expects the linebacker to be ready for summer camp and next season.

Brunson had surgery shortly after South Carolina’s 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior made 106 tackles last season, 33 more than second-place Sherrod Greene. Brunson was second with four sacks.

Muschamp had hoped that Brunson might be cleared in time for practices, which start Wednesday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract

AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract

12:54 pm
Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

11:36 am
Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

10:01 am
AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract
Sports

AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal
Colorado Sports

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach
Sports

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Scroll to top
Skip to content