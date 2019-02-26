Sams scores 23 to carry North Florida past Stetson 77-67

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as North Florida got past Stetson 77-67 on Tuesday night.

Carter Hendricksen had 19 points and nine rebounds for North Florida (15-16, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Wajid Aminu added 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 10 points for the home team.

Abayomi Iyiola had 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Hatters (7-23, 3-12). Jalen Crutchfield added 15 points. Christiaan Jones had 15 points and six rebounds.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. North Florida defeated Stetson 87-77 on Jan. 16. Stetson finishes out the regular season against Kennesaw State on the road on Friday. North Florida next takes the floor in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com