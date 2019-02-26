Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Robinson, UNO host SHSU

Sam Houston State (19-9, 14-1) vs. New Orleans (16-10, 11-4)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Delaney and Sam Houston State will face Bryson Robinson and New Orleans. The senior C. Delaney is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games. Robinson, a junior, is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Sam Houston State’s C. Delaney, Josh Delaney and Marcus Harris have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bearkats points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DELANEY: C. Delaney has connected on 43.8 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearkats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Privateers. New Orleans has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Sam Houston State has assists on 64 of 98 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 29th among Division I teams. New Orleans has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Privateers 325th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

