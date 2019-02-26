Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mets’ Todd Frazier sidelined with oblique injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Third baseman Todd Frazier injured his left oblique muscle and will return to New York for a cortisone injection, the second Mets infielder to get hurt at spring training after fellow infielder Jed Lowrie.

The 33-year-old Frazier had an MRI that revealed the injury. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the image “wasn’t overly alarming” and pointed out oblique injuries often are day to day.

“I was hitting the ball great, and then I felt a little tightness in my left side,” Frazier said Tuesday.

Frazier said he had not experienced the injury before.

Lowrie, 34, is not participating in baseball activities because of pain in the back of his left knee.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

