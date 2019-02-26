Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Marlins prospect Mesa diagnosed with strained hamstring

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Víctor Víctor Mesa has been diagnosed with a grade one right hamstring strain and reassigned to minor league rehabilitation, a setback in the development of the highly regarded Cuban defector.

Mesa underwent an MRI after being hurt Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had been expected to play a lot for the Marlins in spring training before heading to the minor leagues to start the season.

Mesa was rated baseball’s top international prospect when the Marlins signed him for a $5.25 million bonus last October. Going into spring training, he had not played in a game in nearly two years.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

11:36 am
Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

10:01 am
Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

4:46 am
Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal
Colorado Sports

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach
Sports

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU
Sports

Boise State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Scroll to top
Skip to content