Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Josh Sargent agrees to long-term contract with Werder Bremen

American forward Josh Sargent has signed a long-term contract extension with Werder Bremen, a deal announced four days after the 19-year-old American made his first Bundesliga start.

Sargent joined Bremen in January 2018 but wasn’t allowed to play last season because he had not turned 18 at the time of the transfer. He scored in his first-team debut on Dec. 7 against Fortuna Duesseldorf and has two goals in nine Bundesliga appearances this season. He made his first start Friday against Stuttgart, two days after his birthday.

“We’re very pleased with Josh’s development. His future belongs at Werder,” club managing director Frank Baumann said in a statement Tuesday.

Sargent, who is from O’Fallon, Missouri, scored in his U.S. national team debut against Bolivia last May 28 and has two goals in six international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract

AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract

12:54 pm
Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

11:36 am
Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

10:01 am
AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract
Sports

AP source: Rockies, Arenado agree to $260M, 8-year contract

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal
Colorado Sports

Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach
Sports

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Scroll to top
Skip to content